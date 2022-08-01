The Solution to Hair Follicle Drugs Testing – The Macujo Method

This infographic outlines the steps needed for a drug user that has recently stopped taking drugs but is facing a hair follicle drugs test and wants to know what they can do to be able to pass the test. The infographic and summary in this post has been created by Macujo, a leading manufacturer of specialist shampoo and a proven method to enable people to pass the test.

If you’re concerned about how to pass a hair follicle drug test or you’re unsure if treatments will work in time for a test that’s been sprung on you, get in touch with macujo. They have developed a formula, rated recently as the best hair detox shampoo for a drug test, that comes with a whole host of benefits, mainly, to enable you to pass your hair drugs test, but also, that it’s actually great for your hair, and totally avoid the bleaching or shaving options. It’s cost-effective too, with a single bottle containing up to 15 washes, which could cover you for your drug test completely. That’s a passed test with just a single purchase.

Hair follicle drug testing can be a daunting thought, especially if you are a former drug user or have used it recently and need to pass a test for employment or a court hearing.

Many employers today are using random hair follicle drugs testing as a method to determine whether their current employees, or potential candidates are able to conduct their role safely, without harming themselves or others.

Judges are also more frequently requesting that drug tests are conducted in order to help formulate a decision regarding the custody of children.

When a drug test is announced, former drug users may feel an element of panic. Their future jobs and lifestyles entirely depend on a pass. So, what do you do?

Macujo, a company based in Queens, New York, is there to back you up. The owner, Mike Macujo is passionate about helping individuals to find their dream jobs more quickly after drug use. Rather than having to wait months after you’re clean to interview in order to guarantee a pass or be banned from applying due to a previous failure, the Mike Macujo Method offers an opportunity to pass a hair follicle drugs test the first time, even after recent drug use.

Mike says, “I first discovered this was an issue when I saw the many products already available online that claim to be able to help people pass a drug test by removing the toxins from their hair. The problem is hair follicle tests are much more accurate than other drug tests such as urine or blood samples. They can detect traces of drugs for up to 90 days after use. This often meant that many people were disappointed and were left with failed tests which could ultimately ruin their career.”

To move forward, the only option that Mike could see was to create a fool-proof product that worked for all drugs at any stage. And that’s exactly what he did.

The Mike Macujo Method combines an Aloe Rid shampoo with various other products to create a winning formula to wash and treat the hair simultaneously. This helps to remove toxins from drugs such as Amphetamine (AMP), Ecstasy (MDMA), Methamphetamine (METH), Marijuana (THC) Heroine (6-MAM) and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Aside from this, Mike aimed to support his customers through their journey – as it can be a stressful one.

“We’re proud that our offering has a 99.9% success rate and masses of excellent reviews. It’s not just about the product though. I didn’t want to be one of those people that just encouraged purchases and let my customers fend for themselves. Instead, we offer a fully private and out of hours consultation option for anyone that would like to purchase. This allows people to discuss their drug use, how frequently they used, which drugs were used and when they last took anything. From this, we can learn and develop our procedure to improve for the future and create a structured timetable of treatments for each individual based on their own circumstances. That’s why we’ve had so many successes. It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution and that’s the mistake that other companies have made.”