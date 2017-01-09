Why Ceremonies Aren’t As Bad As You Think

Different Awards to Give an Achiever

Awards will always be granted to those who have done their work beyond expectations. For instance, you are awarded as the best employee of the month. You can also be awarded as the top performing sales agent to your company. But whatever your achievements are, one thing remains sure and constant and that is feeling happy once your efforts have been recognized. One way to do that is by giving you an award.

Defining the term “award” simply means that all your efforts are being appreciated and that your company is willing to give you something in return. Awards vary depending on the type of achievement you have done.

Most of the employee awards are given in forms of certificates. Being punctual and having a perfect attendance may give you a chance to receive a certificate. You may also have received certificate for being the best employee for the month. But to be more motivated, employees are also given cash or gifts. There are also those companies who prefer to give plaque or trophy if the employee has really performed beyond expectations.

Another award is the sales award. Being a top Sales agent definitely gives the company an edge to its competitors as well as profit. Being the top agent means that you have performed well that ends up giving profit for the company. With that, you deserve to be rewarded a Sales Award that is often in the form of cash award. Another award is a plaque that is crystal glass and your name reflects on it through engraving. These awards are normally granted to the top performers in the field of Sales. There even those who are rewarded by means of vacation package or even car unit or house unit as long as you are able to exceed your quota.

You can be awarded with different forms of awards depending on the level of your success and achievements. One of the most common type of awards is when you are given an engraved award especially when you attend an awarding ceremony. This has a personal touch since your name is being engraved and the details of your achievement are written on the award. The materials being used for this type of award are unique. The more durable and classy is the material, the more expensive it is. Aside from engraved awards, you can still give other forms of awards. Again, you can still make use of the certificates of appreciations or you can just award the person with cash or gifts.

Source: http://www.chispamagazine.com/your-strategy/professional/happy-workforce-look-like/