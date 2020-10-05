Why Aren’t As Bad As You Think

Tips on How to Choose Surfboard Leashes

During surfing, you may fall out of the board and when you have the leg rope which is also called the surfboard leash, there is no reason for you to use more effort. The surfboard leash is always attached to your ankle and this is important so that when you fall off the board, there is no need for you to swim back to the beach to be able to retrieve the surfboard. Today, many people will like wearing the surfboard leash but there are those that will always prefer to go leashless. If the surfboard is your precious item, then the surfboard leash is the best connectivity tool for your precious item. In the process of buying the best surfboard leashes, you need to take into consideration various variables that will enable you to get the best. Hence, here are the tips on how to choose surfboard leashes.

First, it sounds logical for you to start the process by checking at the length of the surfboard leash since in the market when you want to buy you will find variables in terms of the length that will be available making it hard for you to choose the best. There will be dozens of cords that you will find in the shops and it is important for you to know the right size for you be it a longer one or a shorter one. You need to choose the one that will enhance your surfing experience and if you know about the thumb rule, then you will choose the best length easily. Make sure the relationship between the length of the surfboard leash and the board that you are riding are logical (slightly longer or shorter than the surfboard. And for this reason, you will find in different boards fit to different surfboard leashes.

Secondly, it is important for you to make sure you are also checking at the thickness of the surfboard leashes. The term thickness in this context will mean resistance and therefore, it is important for you to make sure you know about the waves which you will be surfing it comes to the actual surfboard leash selection. A thicker one is suitable when you will be surfing big waves since they are good to keep you stable and the board from shooting back due to the wave resistance. If you are an intermediate-advanced surfer, then the lighter and thinner surfboard leash is suitable for you due to the smaller wave conditions that you will be going through that will not require thick surfboard leashes.

Finally, checking at the surfer’s experience is also important for you to be able to choose the best surfboard leash to buy. If you are a beginner, it is not recommended for you to go for the surfboard leash that is very long for you since it is very dangerous. When you want to reduce the drag effect as an advanced surfer, then a shorter leash is what you need so that you are able to optimize on the speed. But when it comes to a rebound of the board, then the shorter leashes will be uncomfortable for you. therefore, make sure you adapt to the cord selection which you will have full control over for a better surfing experience.

