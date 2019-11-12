What You Should Know About This Year

Why You Should Consider a Shared Inbox

In communication, one thing that has transformed how people and business send messages is the email. Today, many people can send or receive emails in their individual email accounts. Organization’s employees will also have their own email addresses. With shared inbox, however, conversation in organizations has been made easier. Instead of forwarding emails to multiple people, they would access the information through the shared mailbox.

A shared inbox allows multiple people to send or receive emails from the same email address. Although shared inboxes are similar to normal email accounts, multiple people will manage the account. They can, however, share the responsibility of responding and monitoring emails. For an organization, customers will receive answers faster. The confusion experienced with forwarding emails is eliminated. Instead, they get the message in the shared mailbox.

Shared inboxes increase visibility and transparency. Team members can see what you say since everyone will get the information. When you join a team, you can see what has been said in every thread of communication. By accessing all conversations, the onboarding process becomes seamless and informative.

There are many reasons why shared inboxes are perfect for businesses or organizations. First, they are better suited for one-to-many or many-to-one conversations. All channels of communication are designed for one-to-one communication. Nowadays, development in communication has made possible for communication from one person to multiple people or multiple people to one person possible.

For example, you might get an email from a prospect, a customer or sales lead. But you might, however, need to seek advice from your team or boss before replying to the email. Forwarding or CC will be necessary when such an email comes through your personal email. The situation may turn messy so fast. All that mess can, however, be avoided with a shared mailbox. You will get all emails in one email address. No forwarding or CC will be needed.

Another good thing about shared inboxes is that everyone outside the organization will have a single point of contact. It will, therefore, be more effective for people reaching your organization from outside. The conversation will get to the most appropriate person in the organization on every subject for the right feedback.

Responsiveness and productivity have also improved with shared inboxes. There is more engagement and efficiency due to transparency. This is because everyone will benefit from the same information. At any time, someone will be aware of what is happening in the organization. For those contacting you, you can respond to them appropriately. This, in turn, results in more productivity.

