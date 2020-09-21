The Ultimate Guide to

A How-to Guide for Continuing with Your Faith During Quarantine

Today, many people are finding it hard to sustain their faith in these moments of quarantine. here you will find ways of worshipping during these hard times.

Most of the people in the US are Christians. These Christians are now wondering how to practice their faith in these hard times. many of the Christians are trying to ponder how they can attend church while adhering to social distancing rules. Thus, the sermons and fellowships at church are being missed by many people. The following is a how-to guide for continuing with your faith during the quarantine.

First and foremost, it is crucial to have a daily devotional. Devotion is usually the time you spend with your God even without attending any church. This is very important because it enhances your relationship with God and you continue growing in faith. You will be able to avoid sin and obey God more when you do your daily devotions. During this coronavirus pandemic, it is prudent to read a lot of scriptures. In return, you will always stay closer to God.

In addition to this, it is crucial for a believer to remember to pray at all times. Even during the bad times, it is crucial to give thanks to God to keep on praying. For thanksgiving and prayer, you can read the book of Thessalonians chapter five. Also, in Matthew chapter six, you will learn about the many ways of praying and also get the Lord’s Prayer. When you pray consistently, you will also get to understand the scriptures better. You will also be able to declare God’s word upon your life when you know the scriptures well.

Listening to worship songs is also a good thing when you can’t leave your house during this pandemic. These songs are good for making you feel closer to God and worshipping Him in truth. These songs are good for setting the right mood for worshipping. Worship songs will make you feel at peace and talk more to God in prayer.

When in quarantine, you can subscribe to some reliable Christian blogs and podcasts. The internet also has a lot of Christian teachings you can benefit from during quarantine. If you can be able to do this every morning, your days will always feel good. Many people who love to grow their faith usually read these blogs and listen to podcasts. Hence, you need to identify some credible Christian bloggers who have scriptural-based content and subscribe to their blogs. This will develop your faith much more even during this quarantine.