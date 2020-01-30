The Best Advice on I’ve found

The Different Way In Which Divorce Affects The Health Of A Person

The process of divorce includes the ending of marriage legally through a court or any other related order. The decision to divorce is usually considered by people so that they can part ways and therefore become no longer legally recognized as someone’s spouse. Whether it was a major disagreement or just a desire to separate, divorce brings about a lot of changes in the individual’s lives. And just as well, accepting the circumstances becomes harder for some were resulting to a lot of effects. Sometimes, you find these effects extending to bring effects on your health. Illustrated below are some of the ways that divorce can affect your health by.

Divorce can lead to a heightening of anxiety levels. Anxiety levels are essentially distress levels that affect someone as soon as you have been through a tough time. It is excessive worry or fear about the occurrences of everyday life. Its symptoms include fast breathing, rapid heartbeats and a lot of consistent sweating. Getting used to a certain individual in your life then losing them will ultimately cause you to have high levels of anxiety and live in fear of events re-occurring again. It is advised that as soon as you start experiencing this, you change your normal habits to avoid it.

You can also find yourself changing your weight levels after a divorce. When you get to this point, it becomes very easy to gain or lose weight. With most people, when they fall into a deep divorce depression, they end up losing weight due to changes in eating behaviour. With others, stress-eating becomes their solace, and they ultimately gain a substantial amount of weight. Therefore, the element of weight will be affected due to changes in eating patterns.

The next way in which divorce can affect you is that it can lead to an increase in drugs and substance abuse. Usually, during divorce, a lot of the elements you once used to manage become shared jointly and, in some cases, one party ends up getting full coverage, and the other loses authority. For instance, if you both had children, you find that custody falls to one parent and the other party is forced only to see them while following a few highlighted guidelines. An occurrence of a loss of this magnitude may cause a parent to feel like he has lost a lot and ultimately lead him to feel better when taking drugs and substances. This then becomes a habit and eventually a disease that they cannot get free off. A significant abuse of these drugs then causes one to acquire diseases such as cancer of the lungs and other similar drug-related diseases.

