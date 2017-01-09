The Best Advice on Awards I’ve found

Tips for Giving Employee Awards or Sales Awards

Every person under your employ, whether he or she is a simple receptionist or a very experienced manager, looks forward to you recognizing them for their work and appreciating the efforts they put in their jobs for the success of your business. It is one way to establish a culture of gratefulness. Employees who feel that their hard work is being noticed and valued by you tend to work more with no qualms about it.

If you want to sustain the satisfaction and productivity of your employees, you have to give them awards for a job well done and make them see that their efforts are valued and vital. So how do you award your employees for their contributions to your company?

A preferred way of presenting employee awards or sales awards is through engraved awards. Such awards are timeless and tasteful, and can even be fun with the right wording and design. Continue reading on how to come up with a memorable award.

Make the text exquisite.

A noteworthy engraved award includes all pertinent details such as the name of the awardee, his or her achievement, and the date it was given. To make it unforgettable, some imagination is needed. So how can you make your award for your employees exceptional? Use superlatives in the text. Putting positive words like “greatest” and “world-class” in awards is acceptable. You would not be acknowledging your employees in the first place if they were not superb in their performance.

Deliberate long and hard on the design.

Come up with something original. Make sure that the award material is in harmony with the mood of the award occasion whether it is elegant and formal or light and fun. The branding or image of your company should be reflected in the award’s design.

Put in some punch to the award.

The award will rise in stature if a powerful higher-up or two affix their signature on it. You can request the president of the company to sign the award along with the employee’s department head and also the team members, if appropriate.

Present the award decorously.

Receiving an award is an honor that should be celebrated and made known. You cannot just leave haphazardly the award in the recipient’s cubicle any time of the day. Hand over the award personally to underscore your appreciation and the importance of what the employee had accomplished.

Make the occasion special.

You may want to give the award to your model employee at a company meeting so he or she can be publicly lauded. If a one-on-one award presentation is more appropriate, you can treat your award winner to lunch or dinner to make it more special.

Source: http://start-up-booster.com/valuing-employees-easy-worthwhile/