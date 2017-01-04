The Best Advice About Pans I’ve Ever Written

All About Frying Pans

Just about every household has at least one frying pan because this is a traditional cooking item that has helped many families create any number of meals throughout recent history. Around for quite some time is this accessible necessity of the culinary world. Into creating interesting dishes by using a frying pan is what even people who claim that they can’t boil water have delved.

However, not quite as simple as it may seem is what the cooking item is. There are different types of this frying pan and when in use and when it is being cleaned, they each require different care. By unwittingly mistreating the instrument, hard-earned lessons are what many cooks have received.

Mistreating your frying pan can wreak havoc on the meal and on the cooking instrument itself but rather than lack of caring, mistreatment is often done out of lack of knowledge.

Out of a number of different materials, the frying pan can be made and each material requires different care and maintenance. What works for one kind of frying pan will not work for another so following some general rules for the various types of frying pans that you own is very important.

Copper is one of the most attractive materials that can be found in cookware. Able to withstand some punishment and is an excellent conductor of heat is a copper frying pan. By hanging them on a rack, many people like to display their copper cookware even though the copper tends to tarnish so be prepared to polish them every so often.

Durable metals that also conduct heat very well are what aluminum and stainless steel are and because of this, a frying pan made out of either of these metals will require little maintenance. Even though food tends to stick to the surface quite easily if not properly greased, many people love using these metals for cookware.

To address sticking problems, manufacturers created a non-stick coating known as Teflon. While for the sticking situation, this coating does wonders, it can peel after extended use and peeling often occurs as a result of overheating.

Traditional cast iron frying pan, among other types of frying pans, is my personal favorite. With age, what I love about my cast iron frying pan is that it gets better. I learned that this material, just like what happened with an antique one that my wife owned, will be ruined if this material is washed too much. After each use, I simply wipe mine with a paper towel. Among seasoned cooks, this classic frying pan is a favorite.

