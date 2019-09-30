The Best Advice About I’ve Ever Written

Tips To Help You Get More Online Reviews

There are a lot of factors that go into consideration when customers are deciding whether or not you are the right choice for them. One of these factors is your online customer reviews. Studies show that customers today equate online reviews to personal recommendations. Many customers depend on your past clients’ reviews since a lot of shopping is done online, and because of this, they are unable to assess the quality of a product or service on their own. You, therefore, need to invest in creating a good image for your business online, by building on your positive reviews. This article seeks to guide you on how to get more online reviews to increase the chances of customers choosing you over your competitors.

Firstly, ensure that your business has spaces in different sites, where customers can leave their reviews. You have to ensure that prospective customers have a way of learning about you even before they make it to your site. There are several third-party sites which are consulted by customers as they research on where to get products, and you need to ensure that you are in them. Ensure that you look into them so you can identify the ones that will do most for your business.

You also need to cater to the customers who come directly to your site, by optimizing your content. You need to ensure that your website provides an easy avenue for them to write and read through other reviews. You can do this by ensuring that your website is accessible through mobile devices and by having website badges set up to direct customers to third-party review sites with ease.

To optimize your online reviews, you have to ensure that you ask for reviews at the right time. You should only ask for a review if a customer shows that they are satisfied by your product or service either by making another order, recommending you to friends, or tagging you in social media with something positive to say. Right timing is vital because it guarantees you a positive review from your customers.

Customers are also more likely to leave reviews when there are incentives attached to them. Some of the incentives that have worked for different companies are entering those who leave reviews in contests to win prizes, issuing gift cards, or giving them discounts once they leave a review.

To encourage your customers to leave reviews, ensure that you respond to the ones you already have. Do not respond to positive reviews and leave out the negative ones, all of them need to be given the same kind of attention. You need to accept that mistakes happen, and own whatever you did wrong, to increase chances of customers giving you reviews. Avoid coming off as being defensive, rather, ask how you can better yourself to provide better services.

