The 5 Laws of And How Learn More

The Importance of Going to Church

Going to church every Sunday exposes you to some amazing benefits. As a Christian it is always important for you to set some time aside for God. Understanding that God is greater than everything else in your life may increase your Faith and trust in God. Going to church allows you to hear the word of God from people who have been ordained and chosen by God. This article therefore highlights why it is important for someone to go to church on Sunday.

Going to church allows you to participate in corporate worship. There is no better feeling than coming together with the rest of the believers to worship God. Coming together allows you to worship God, not only in spirit but also in truth. According to the Bible, God’s presence can only be felt when two or more people have gathered in worship. The importance of coming together in worship is that it allows you to welcome the presence of God amongst you.

It has always been said that iron is used to sharpen iron. The importance of attending church is that it allows you to meet other people who will strengthen and encourage you. The importance of these people is that they will make you stronger when you leave than when you came. A community led by God has an ability to bump you. The rest of the believers in church will highlight some of the areas that require changes in our lives. Fellowshipping with others therefore allows your love for God to increase as well as you get to mature in your walk with Jesus.

The importance of going to church is that it also provides for us with a platform that can be used to exercise our gifts. These gifts are important as they have been planted in us so that we can serve Christ using them. You may use these gifts to get engaged in church activities such as playing the piano and other musical instruments that you are good at. The bible says that God has supernaturally equipped us with gifts so that He may glorify Himself through them and through us. Failure to use your gifts in church may result to them being taken away by God.

Attending church serves to provide for the pastor with the necessary morale. Partnering with your pastor creates affection in his heart and this is something that continues to encourage him to continue serving God. You should therefore appreciate the work of pastors by attending the sermon. In conclusion, God may also use you in the same way to mentor someone else, and it is therefore very important for you to attend church every Sunday.

Doing The Right Way

The Path To Finding Better