The 10 Best Resources For News

Eastern Daily News: Your Ultimate Source of Latest and Trending News

Everything is online now, from shopping, studying, social interaction up to reading the news. Online news has become popular because of modernization and advancement in technology, and there are many advantages of reading the news online. As long as there is internet access, anybody can access the internet and check online news anytime and anywhere. With online news, you are able to update yourself with the latest in entertainment news, politics, sports, culture and lifestyle, business, health, science and technology.

One major benefits of online news is you don’t need to wait until the next morning or for the newspapers to be printed out just to be able read the latest news. Many people use the internet, and internet-capable devices such as smart phones, tablets and computers make online news accessible and convenient. Another benefit is the utilization of visuals, images and videos for readers to have a clearer grasp of the news if you do not have enough time to read the entire news article. Through social media websites, people also have the capability to email or tweet the link. There are studies showing the social and technical advantages of adopting the use of online news, which includes customization, more news choices, multitasking, no costs, in-depth background information, twenty-four seven updates, ability to discuss the news with peers and sharing of viewpoints, as well as the opportunity to talk back to the media.

Online journalism have gone a long way and it is considered as a remarkable technological innovation, wherein most people are increasingly trusting and relying on online news along with their early morning coffee. Online news allows readers’ online journalism where people can air their concerns and feedback. Online journalism can involve actual readers through video recordings of emergency situations, reporting of local severe weather conditions, and witnessed violence or cruelty through phone footage. There have been many reports about local citizens posting news through social media sites, and this is a great way to increase social responsibility and fight crimes.

