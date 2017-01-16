Study: My Understanding of Resources

How to Acquire a National Identity Card in France There are a lot of people that ask about what’s a national identity card and to where one will be able to request for it. The national identity card in fact is considered as an official document that was issued by the French Administration through the embassy or consulate in case that you are living abroad. This will help prove your identity and also your nationality. This actually is a secure document that comes with personal information which will help in protecting it from fraud. The national ID card in fact is free and valid or good for 10 years. Though you can actually travel at different countries with your ID card, it is in fact not a permit for travel. You can however travel this within EU and likewise to some countries. You may however do checks at the French Foreign Office. For individuals that are under 18 travelling with their ID card without any legal guardian or parents, it is essential to have an authorization when leaving the country. It’s the consulate who is going to deliver the authorization.

The application process will need the applicant to come in person in order to collect their ID card and should return the previous one because it belongs to the French State.

For children who are under 18 doesn’t need to come in person, but the legal guardian or parents must bring their family book or documentation to which is going to prove their parental authority. In case that you fail to collect your ID card at the first 3 months from its ready date, it is going to be destroyed. An important reminder for identity documents and visas is that you should do checks to which documents are needed for you to enter and stay at the destination country. You could find the information that you need about it at the consulate or embassy of the relevant country in France. There are certain countries that needs passports to be valid for several months after your return. Only the valid National Identity Card is needed in traveling within EU or the European Union. It’s in fact a good idea that you keep copies of these documents at home and get copies of the identity photos. When you have lost your national identity card or passport or that this was stolen during your trip from abroad, it is essential to first make a statement at the local police station. Based through this statement, the Embassy or the Consulate of France will draw up an emergency passport or pass, which will however depend with the case. You need to be aware though that fees will apply and the formality is going to take time.