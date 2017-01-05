Overwhelmed by the Complexity of Systems? This May Help

Ways of Enhancing Energy Efficiency in Your House

For those who have a home that you regularly find expensive to warm, then you need to make a little bit of energy efficient home improvements. A home which is energy efficient is economical in the long run and environmental friendly. When you take measures to avoid air flows and enhance the insulation in the loft, cellar, and the walls; your home may stay warmer, and you remain comfortable throughout the chilly months. The measures you take to boost energy efficiency notably in an older house may provide numerous advantages to you than you may know.

When you improve your home’s energy efficiency, your home uses less energy to heat and cool and becomes more comfortable to live in. It is because the house will be better insulated against heat transfer and air flows. A house that is badly insulated sabotages the use of the heating system through poorly fitted windows and doors and the lack of insulation in the walls and also the loft that let in air. You can improve the power efficiency of your home thereby save money on your power bills when you make efforts to correct these problems.

The best method you need to use to increase the energy efficiency in a house with few energy efficient measures or in an older house will be to make diagnostic tests. The tests will reveal the areas in your home that are weak points with regards to energy efficiency. The evaluations demonstrate which areas the hot air is escaping through and evaluate the way the house is sealed. The tests examine things such as the roofs, basements, the duct work, utilities and exterior wall cavities.

When your windows are not insulated; you encounter heat loss in two ways. The first way is if you have windows that are older which lose heat through the spaces or gaps around the window. The second way is the windows could be single glazed which lose the heat when it’s being transferred. To prevent further heat loss, you can repair or replace the windows which in turn enhances the comfort of your home. The second issue can be addressed by choosing to double or triple glaze the windows using heat reflecting glass or install polythene insulation to help reduce heat transfer and maintain the maximum amount of heat in your home. You may also take other measures like using heavy drapes across the windows in the cold months to reduce the heat loss to the exterior.

You’ll be able to make use of the same principles mentioned above to insulate glass doors in case you have them in your house. Other simple methods you can consider using are weather stripping or draft proofing to air seal your home.

