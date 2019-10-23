Lessons Learned from Years with

Guide to Choosing the Right Ice Bin for Your Bar

One of the vital machines every bar needs to have is an ice machine. However, before you decide to get to a commercial ice machine for your bar, there are several things to consider. It should be noted that the market is flooded with several types of ice machines, hence the need to make the right decision that will help you get the best machine that will meet the needs of your bar. The ice machine is mostly used in beverages. On the other hand, people who own restaurants will still use ice in beverages, and also use them for food display. In this article, we will take you through the tips for choosing the right ice bin for your bar.

First and foremost, you need to decide the size of the machine you are looking for. It is worth noting that the ice bins come in different sizes. Here, you will need to consider the number of ice you will want your machine to produce daily. This will however depend on the ice usage in your bar. If clients to your bar prefer iced drinks, then you will have to invest in a machine that produces many pieces of ice.

Another critical consideration to getting the bright ice bin is the size of the ice you want to produce. You can choose from cubed, flaked, or nugget-shaped. Cubed ices are mostly preferred in most restaurants and bars. It is common to see them in most drinks and other beverages. However, the ices come in different cube sizes, including half, regular and full. The beauty of these cubes is that they are cool faster and melt more slowly than the other types of ice. When you are looking for ice for large-volume applications, then cubed ice is the best option.

Another type of ice you may want to look for is nugget-shaped ice. The unique feature of this ice is that it is chewable. Besides, it melts slowly and is mostly preferred in most health care facilities. However, this does not mean that you cannot use it in your bar. It can be used in blended cocktails, fountain beverages, salad foods as well as smoothies. On the other hand, you can opt for flaked ice which is also found ion most healthcare facilities. It can also be used in bars and restaurants. It is unique for its food presentation qualities. Besides, the ice flakes cool quickly and they can be molded easily to any shape that is why they are preferable at buffets and meat markets.

When searching for ice-making machines, you need to note that there are different types to choose from. In the market, there are modular ice machines, dispenser ice machines, dispenser ice machines, hotel ice machines, among others. Modular ice machines, for instance, are designed to be used for making large amounts of ice. It is good to note that the modular ice machines are referred to as modular since they can fit on top of several ice storage bins. Therefore, you can modify them to suit your needs in ice amounts.

Why People Think Are A Good Idea

Finding Similarities Between and Life