Lessons Learned About Resources

A Quick Intro to 1031 Exchange

1031 Exchange is also known as a starter exchange. The 1031 exchange permit investors to defer paying capital gains taxes on the property. Without incurring tax liability an investor could acquire property through the use of 1031 exchange.

So if you want to acquire a low-income property that requires high maintenance you could do this without incurring tax burden through the use of 1031 exchange. The use of 1031 exchange could even help an investor move hiher investments from one place to another without the burden of tax.

Only the properties of the same kind and value could be swapped through the use of 1031 exchange. To buy time due to the challenge of finding properties of the same kind the 1031 exchange allows for delays.

Every time you nee to sell an investment property you are required to pay capital gains tax. To sell an investment property you could incur a lot due to the tax burden. BY using the 1031 exchange you make a kill when selling a rental property that has more value than the time you acquired it.

You could only swap a property of the same kind and value when using the 1031 exchange. The tax burden is only payable after a while after property have been sold or acquired when using the 1031 exchange.

You will not stop paying tax when you use the 1031 exchange, you only delay. Before an investor pays the tax, they stay for quite some time when they swap properties. It helps the investor avoid sudden tax obligation. The 1031 exchange is mainly used by the real estate investors.

Both the purchase price and the loan amount are required to be the same or a bit higher than the replacement property according to the terms and conditions of the 1031 exchange.

There are four categories of the 1031 exchange which includes the simultaneous exchange, delayed exchange, reverse exchange and the construction or improvement exchange.

The exchange happens in one day through the simultaneous exchange. The simultaneous exchange is not that common because it is hard to find a person who owns the exact property you have. Finding another property of the same kind or exchange is very difficult.

Delayed exchange is the most common type of 1031 exchange. An investor could sell their property first and then wait for some time before a replacement property could be found.

This type of exchange is difficult to achieve since an investor will be required to part with all the money required for the purchase of the property and the banks may fail to lend.

When the property an investor is supposed to acquire is of less value than the one they want to relinquish the construction or improved exchange is used to build or enhance the property to be bought or exchanged for.

