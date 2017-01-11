Incredible Lessons I’ve Learned About Websites

How Important is Web Design?

There are a few factors that you should consider when you are planning to create a website. The factors that you should consider include the navigation, the quality of the content, and most importantly the aesthetics of the website. Just like the web designer has to take care of these the factors the graphic designer should be given a chance to take care of them too. The first thing a visitor notices on the web design are the graphic pictures. One of the reasons why the visitor gets attracted is because of the attractive graphic images that the gives the reader a chance to visit the site. The web designer and the graphic designer should blend the graphics in the website so they can create an attractive website. The interest of the visitor should be the first priority when creating the website so that they can revisit the website. The content of the site should be directly related to the graphic design created for the website in terms of the web design, web designer, the web page layouts, and the site plan. The following factors link the web and graphic design.

The home page is the first factor you should consider if you want to link the web and the graphic design. If the home page is not effective and attractive, it may end up breaking your website. If the home page of the website is not attractive enough the bounce rate will end up increasing. As a web designer create the web and graphic design that will attract the visitor’s attention. When linking the web and graphic design you should consider the content of the website. The content of your website will give information about your company, products, services and work provided. Long content in your website will be boring for the reader to read, therefore, it should be short and understandable. If the website is attractive and the content provided is easy to read, you will be able to engage most of your customers.

When linking the web and a graphic design you should consider the brand reputation. The reputation and the brands of the company will be improved if the web designer creates a good graphic design. The brand identity is created and reputation of the company is created by graphics such as logos which are created carefully. Some of the benefits that your website will enjoy if the graphics are well blended with all the aspect of the web design include an added visual appeal to the site, a user- friendly website, and a professional website. You should create a website that is attractive enough to be revisited by a visitor.

Source: http://ibusinessblog.co.uk/your-business-needs-to-give-the-right-first-impression/