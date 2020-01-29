If You Read One Article About , Read This One

Benefits of a Quitclaim deed

A quitclaim deed is quite useful when it comes to transferring property from one family member to another. There are instances when you require to add the name of your spouse to the title of your property. This will be possible by simply using a quitclaim deed which will transfer the title of the property to your spouse. The quitclaim deed is also used when parents are transferring property to their children. You will not require so much whenever you want to transfer property to your children all you need is to use a quitclaim deed.

Siblings can also utilize the quitclaim deed to ensure they transfer property to one another. The quitclaim deed has to include the name of the property that is being transferred, the date the transfer is occurring as well as the names of the grantor and the grantee who are involved. The person transferring the title of the property is referred to as the grantor when the one receiving the new title of the property is the grantee. What are the advantages of using a quitclaim deed?

One major benefit of using a quitclaim deed is when you want to be exempted from paying tax after transferring the property. The quitclaim deed is used to transfer property from one family member to another while avoiding the need to pay tax for the transfer. Since no money is involved it is considered as a gift. You can be sure that she will be exempted from paying tax can you use a quitclaim deed. The quitclaim deed is very common among family members who want to transfer property among themselves.

Another major benefits that come with using a quitclaim deed is the one that a grantee gets to enjoy. The major benefit to a grantee is that even as the transfer is made to you, no mortgages will be part of the package. This means that the original owner of the property will still be responsible for the mortgages of the property. This means that you as the grantee will not be responsible for any money that was owed to the property. It is then very convenient for the grantee.

The quitclaim deed is also very common during divorces. The quitclaim deed will be used to resolve any issues that may arise after a divorce. If you happen to divorce with your spouse you can choose to give them the property by using a quitclaim deed. You can be sure that you will not have to pay tax for the transfer of the house. Once you transfer property using the quitclaim deed to your ex-spouse then you will not be required to pay any taxes. Consider using the quitclaim deed because of the immense benefits that come with using it.

