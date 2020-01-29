If You Read One Article About , Read This One

All You Need to Know About Contact Lens Fitting

Once you have plans of getting a contact lens then you need to ensure that you will have the right one. This is important so that you will be able to get the contact lens that will fit the requirements that you have. This can be done by undergoing a contact lens fitting. It is this one that will be involving a number of steps.

The very first step that should be done is an interview. This will help determine the preferences that you have as well as your habits. This will also give the optician an idea of the appropriate contact lens for your needs as well as for your lifestyle.

The next thing that will be done is an eye exam. It is here where the optician will be measuring the surface of your eye. This will help determine the ocular surface quality and the corneal curvature that you have. A keratometer is the instrument of choice for this one. It is through this one that the proper curve and size of the contact lenses can be determined. You need to know that different individuals have different sizes and curves, you can find some that are too steep while there are also others that are too flat. The right contact lens is essential to avoid any possible damage to the cornea. There are also some exams that will include computerized measurements of your eyes. This will help doctors determine the curve of the entire surface of the eye. The pupil and iris will also be measured, this will ensure proper sizing and positioning of the contact lenses that you will have. Most of the contact lens fitting will involve an evaluation of the tear film. The wetness and dryness of your eye can have an effect depending on the length of time that you are wearing your contact lenses. if your eyes are too dry, there is a special solution given to keep it moist.

The last thing that needs to be done when it comes to contact lens fitting is trying out different lenses. This is done with the help of a special instrument. This will help determine the fit of the lenses and the movement that they have especially when the eye blinks. It is the results of the examination and your preferences that will be the basis for the trial lenses that you will have. Once the perfect contact lenses are determined, then it is the fitter that will teach you how it should be used.

Once the vision and comfort are achieved, it is now the doctor that will write the correct lens prescription. Since you will be putting something new to your eye, it will need time to adapt to it. This is the reason why you will need to do two to three follow up sessions to determine how you are holding up. You need to make sure that you will be able to find a fitter that will always be available in case some issues will come up with your contact lenses.

