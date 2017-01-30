If You Read One Article About Investments, Read This One

A Closer Look at the Requirements for Citizenship by Investment

Most people are happy in the nations of their birth, but a select few consider obtaining dual citizenship due to various reasons. For instance, if the individual’s assets are at risk of seizure due to litigation or political differences, impending chaos, strict currency controls, among others. The citizenship by investment option is one of the options you should consider if you discover such and other threats to your person or investments. Here, you will fast-track the naturalization process that other applicants have to go through. However, there are various requirements that you will have to fulfill for the process to succeed, and that is dependent on the immigration authorities of the country you intend to become a citizen of.

There is a certain period that you will be required to stay in a certain country as a resident before becoming a full citizen. The reason for such a sequence of events is to allow the formation of ties with the new country. It will be necessary to demonstrate to the immigration authorities that you have some ties before being granted citizenship by investment.

A thorough background check will be carried out because most countries do not want to grant citizenship to persons with links to terrorism or other crimes. This measure is to prevent the granting of citizenship to terrorists and persons with illegal stashes that they wish to launder in the new country. The absence of a criminal record is a definite plus for these purposes. It is also necessary to show that your income is justifiable before being allowed to be a citizen of a particular nation.

You have to meet the minimum investment in place by the authorities of your target country for citizenship by investment to be granted. For instance, you could be required to contribute to a cause that is beneficial to the people, buy a certain number of government bonds, of invest in real estate for a certain duration. It is also probable that you will be asked to invest in a venture that will provide the local population with employment.

It will be easy to travel to other countries once you get the dual citizenship of another nation. Many nations have formed economic or political blocks, meaning that you do not need a visa to travel to any of the countries in the block if you are granted the new citizenship.

Some nations require you to learn their language so as to get to get citizenship by investment. Others, however, have no such requirement, which means that you do not need to learn the foreign language to be granted citizenship.

If your country has a reciprocal visa program with the target nation, getting naturalization and expediting it will be very easy.

