Finding Similarities Between and Life

What You Should Know about QHHT

QHHT was founded by Dolores Canon who taught the technique to many people all over the world. Here is essential basic information about QHHT.

The practitioner will warn you to take precautions before the beginning of the QHHT session; therefore, it is safe. The practitioner ensures that you are aware of the activities that are going on in your environment and that you are comfortable before, during and after the treatment.

There are online sessions for those who are not comfortable meeting the practitioner physically. Online QHHT sessions allow you to participate for around three hours from anywhere and anytime without interrupting your busy schedule; thus they are flexible and convenient.

There are no injections or meditation in QHHT because it is a holistic treatment. The beginning of the session is the introductory phase whereby you get to familiarize with a practitioner as the practitioner gets to know basic information about you. The practitioner finds out the reasons why you have decided to consult QHTT during the introduction stage. The second session is longer than the first because it takes around 2 hours. You travel into your past, future, parallel and ancestral lives subconsciously in the second part of the treatment session. The third phase in the treatment session will take you through a native Hawaiian practice of forgiveness called ho’oponopono. You will have the power to select their lives to hear messages from even in your subconscious state in the third session of the therapy session. In this stage you will be able to and bad in your heart, and this is how healing begins. You will be subconscious but fully aware of the things that are going on in your surroundings, but after the treatment sessions you will feel that everything was a dream and that you have completely healed.

There are several benefits of QHHT treatment. QHHT treatment boosts your self-esteem and brings you more positive thoughts. This treatment heals wounds without creating scars. Heart conditions are cured without surgery. Skin conditions and HIV AIDS are treated. This treatment has relieved more health conditions like kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, severe body pains, eyesight diseases, and so on. You are not guaranteed of healing; therefore, you should not have high expectations of the treatment, but some people have healed through the treatment.

Online QHHT academy offers online courses for those who are interested in becoming QHHT professional. Levels 1 course teach the basics, and they are practice sessions and questions to be answered. Your skills and understanding are reinforced in level 2 because you are taken through 25 practice sessions. After training you are taken through level 3 course to evaluate your feedback so that the teacher can evaluate if you qualify to be a practitioner of not.

