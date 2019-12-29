Discovering The Truth About

When it comes to gator hunts, you will come to note that there are scarce information and hunting equipment. Of course, you will need some hunting equipment. You should get equipment that is hand- made for heavy-duty commercial use. These equipments are also made to be more practical, they are affordable and durable as well. By getting quality equipment, you will be able to put the gator into the boat with ease without any miss.

You will need the basic hunting equipment such as a harpoon pole which should consist of the driver, line, pole, and dart. You will need hand free headlights, bang stick, electrical tape, gaff, a sharp knife and some other optional equipment such as fishing rod and snatch hooks and a bone crusher harpoon pole.

Because of the habitat, gator hunting is completely different from any other kind of hunting. The hunting is more complicated when it comes to locating the gator and attaching a restraining line. The best way that should be used in all cases is attaching a workable restraining line where a harpoon should be used and considered mandatory for gators that are more than 7′. Bow rigged used for fish may work well on the open waters but they are not suitable in places where there is vegetation, timber, brush and any other obstruction. You need to know that after you have shafted the gator, you should chase him irrespective of where he runs. By having a harpoon rigged with the line through the pole, you can harpoon a gator of any size at any circumstance and you will be able to retrieve him reasonably. When you harpoon a gator of more than 8′, you will need to harpoon again so that you can gain control.

The simplest locating line in the open waters is by using a casting rod and a snatch hook. You should use a large hook to hold them on the bottom. You then need to use a small hook to accurately cast over a swimming gator. You should never try to set the hook because most of the time the hook will never penetrate the tough skin and the gator will take off like a ballistic. You need to keep the line snug on him.

After you have hooked the gator, the trick is how to exhaust him to where you can harpoon him and attach a large restraining line. If the gator is at the bottom, you need to use a galvanized ?” which is the bone crusher pipe and you will be able to nail him. It the boat is pulled to the side, a jab pole will work. You can hit him on the soft parts such as the neck, flank or the large part of the tail. You should never hit him on the head.

If you are hunting a gator in a range of harpoon or bow, it is recommended that you use a hand free headlamp. You will be conducting your hunts at night most of the time because this is when the gators are active. Your harvest will be more successful when you have the hand free lights. You should be holding the equipment with both hands at all times while the light point where you are heading.

