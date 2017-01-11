Case Study: My Experience With Designs

Increasing Your Understanding Graphic and Web Design

Information technology really increased its revenue with graphic design and web design, which are just two of the many IT jobs in demand today, since E-commerce is continually expanding and innovating. Graphic design is creating new solutions to problems involving medium of visual communication, either 2D or 3D, digitally or in paper. Graphic design output is reproduced in delivering its objective as many times as possible.

Graphic design output has many examples such as website user interfaces, logos, sketches for fashion, tattoos, or industrial design, animated characters, typefaces, print, advertisements, movie, flyers, newspaper, movie credits, and textile designs. These examples are only part of the big picture of graphic designed applied today.

Web design is the creation of newest solution to a problem involving a web medium. It incorporates graphic design because the final output uses a visual medium. Web design stretches in incorporating every aspect of web experience, so it purely goes visual. Web content plays a crucial part of web design because it can be viewed on search engine results, which is a vital part of user experience. Search engine rankings also base on the web content or the number of visitors a website has is a specific period of time. The disciplines involving web design with a touch of graphic design are copywriting, user interface design, logo design, on-site SEO, social media promotion, link-building, information architecture, design for accessibility, navigation design, HTML mark-up, flash animation, content imagery selection, optimization of conversion rate, and pay-per-click advertisements. These activities have a big impact in the success of a website and the user experience. Graphic design and web design come together and are partners, so anyone who only offers graphic design is not a web designer.

What are the indications of a successful website? A successful website captures the interests of the right audience with the right numbers. It must be optimized so people can immediately access and search when needed, whether they find it via organic or non-paid search, advertising, PR or social media. The website should be user-friendly and compelling to keep people’s attention, with good navigation interface, helpful quick links and easy to see identifiers. A successful website must be easy to read and understand, regardless of if the user has a visual impairment or any disability, and it should be accessible even if the user has a slow internet connection. The website should be accessible in a wide-range of devices such as laptop, desktop, tablet or smart phone. A successful website sells, meaning it should generate visitors to earn revenue for the people who invested on it. If you are planning to market your business online, better get the expertise of a professional web designer. We can help you create your own successful website.

