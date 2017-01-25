Ad5.net – #1 Pop Ads Network – Best Revenue for Worldwide Traffic?

AD5 Network takes digital marketing to a completely new level by displaying various ad formats though its smart advertising platform. The ad units are designed for desktop and mobile traffic to match your targeted audience. AD5 Network is popular for popunder and banner ads among media buyers. They optimize campaigns to get best ROI for advertisers and show only high converting ads with high CPM rates (up to $5) to publishers. They also have the highest fill rates which helps make more money. Ad5 checks all creatives for virus thought their strict anti-cheat system. Copyright infringement content is prohibited. AD5 is accepting all types of publishers globally. Their min payout is $100, which is paid though PayPal, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, etc. If you have high quality traffic on your site you can expect very good results in no time.