A Simple Plan:

Guidelines on How to Prevent Food Allergies in Children

A food allergy is a reaction that occurs in the body when the immune system treats a harmless protein that has been introduced in the body as if it is dangerous, therefore attacking it. Symptoms may include itching or swelling of some parts of the body like the mouth, throat and, skin; having trouble breathing; stomach pain; diarrhea; stomach ache; nausea and vomiting. In the worst-case scenario, a food allergy can be life-threatening. Food allergies are much more common in children than in adults. This is due to the weak immune responses in children as compared to adults. Often children outgrow some of the allergies, for example, allergies to milk and egg. It is therefore crucial that you do what you can to prevent these food allergies. The following are some guidelines to follow so as to achieve the same.

The most common and traditional method of preventing food allergies has been through avoiding food that one is allergic to. Once a child has been diagnosed with an allergy, it is natural for parents to do what they can to keep them away from the food substance that they are allergic to. You need to be very vigilant when buying foodstuffs. Always check the ingredients for any substance that cause an allergic reaction in your child while avoiding a product whose ingredients you are not sure of. You should also inform other people in your child’s life about his or her allergies such as family, care givers and, teachers. It is also very important that you educate your child on their own allergies. This will enable them to learn to take charge of avoiding foods that might be of harm to them.

Another way that you can help prevent food allergies in children is by exclusive breastfeeding. You do not have to worry about avoiding specific foods so as to prevent food allergy in your baby as this has not been scientifically seen to work. Exclusive breastfeeding of an infant in the first few months can play a role in preventing some allergies as compared to feeding your baby cow’s milk or soya milk. Also, breastmilk comes with the appropriate nutrients that are needed to boost the development of your baby’s immune system.

You can also prevent food allergies in children by the gradual introduction of food allergens. At around six months old, a baby is normally ready to start taking solid foods. After introducing other solid food, you can then start to slowly introduce common food allergens one at a time. Then, you can now start introducing the food allergens that your baby is at risk of, due to their history in the family. This should be done even before the child has started showing symptoms. With these methods, the child will gradually develop a tolerance to these foods. This is mostly seen with peanut allergy.

Medical intervention is another way of preventing food allergies in children. If you feel like your child is at risk of getting a certain allergy or has already started showing some symptoms, you should consult an allergist or doctor. This way you will get professional advice on how to handle the allergy. You can also be given medicine to help suppress an allergy, for example, eczema.

The Path To Finding Better

What Research About Can Teach You