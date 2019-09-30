A 10-Point Plan for (Without Being Overwhelmed)

Know More About Drinking Paper Straws

Recently, you will hardly find a celebration without a drink for the guests to enjoy. Paper straws are therefore, the hottest idea you can have to buy for the purpose of drinking. The paper straws are eco-friendly and are quite cheaper and disposable after use. Saving the environment is key and this is why you find that many governments are now banning the production and distribution of plastic straws and encouraging the use of paper straws. In the bigger hotels also you find that they will always serve you the drinks you order with the paper straw rather than plastic ones.

Here are some of the benefits of using drinking paper straws over the plastic type. One of the advantages of using the paper drinking straws is that they help to protect the teeth enamel from damage especially for the kids. Many children have soft enamel which can be damaged easily by a plastic straw.

The other advantage that paper drinking straws has over the plastic straws is that they are biodegradable. Even if you bury the plastic straws already used or burn or dispose them in an ocean, they will still not decompose and if burnt it would affect the environment as well. Paper straws on the other hand, are fully biodegradable and compostable even if you bury them or throw them in the ocean. The distinction between the plastic straws and paper straws is that paper straws decompose faster than the plastic straws and this makes paper straws to be more eco-friendly and are highly recommended.

Anyone can afford to buy paper drinking straws since their prices are relative. As more businesses get awareness of the negative effects of the plastic straws on the environment, the demand of the paper straws would increase making it cheaper and defeating the plastic ones in the market. The wildlife also would benefit more from the use of paper straws. If you dispose the paper straws anywhere, it would decompose faster without threatening the survival status of the wildlife in the ocean or on land. By switching to paper straws, you realize that the use of plastic straws would reduce drastically conserving the environment in the long run.

There are many companies that produce paper straws and also those who sell them are many. You need to make proper decisions on where or how to buy the paper straws for your celebration. When buying paper straws, sometimes it is good to buy them from online wholesalers. The good thing about online shopping is that you may find wholesalers offering paper straws at a discount and also with free shipping.

