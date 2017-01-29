9 Lessons Learned: Options

What Digital Transformation is Really All About

Digital transformation is more often than not mistaken to mean altering ones mode of processing things. This means that any existing physical or material thing is digitized or computerized in digital format mainly for the purpose of efficiency. Paper forms became electronic forms, cash became computer information or bits, paper documents became paperless forms, logs and invoicing of a sales transaction became sales-force automation and ERP.

In essence that is indeed digital transformation but the word denotes something else. Here is the crux: stopping at digitalization part of the definition is actually missing the whole bit, here it bespeaks of digitally transformed businesses that involves the entire ecosystem of the business. What this includes are the supply chain, partners, customers, crowds, and employees.

Stopping at digitization alone misses the transformation part which designs everything or transforms everything from the physical and material into a virtual form. And there are many good reasons for doing this. Digital transformation then is about more than digital products and services, it is also about the processes that create, enable, manage, and deliver them in a virtual arrangement.

5 Lessons Learned: Options

One good reason why businesses today will die if it falls on the wrong side of this transformation is the lack of data processing in real-time. This has always been the shortfall of those who follow traditional ways. In this fast paced age it is important to analyze data and historical data mining when it comes to identifying opportunities and determining risk.

A Brief History of Services

If you want to have a managing edge over all your business resources, then you need to use real time insights to enable customers, workers, suppliers, and machines to seize opportunities immediately and take collaborative action at the moment of greatest impact.

If you increase automation , usability, collaboration, and real-time processes to improve efficiency, it would mean not only capturing the individuality demanded by customers but also improving the economics of your business processes.

By connecting all your internal business processes, labor, ecosystem partners, and customers, to deliver a new level of transparency is simply creating an added value which goes beyond the boundaries of the enterprise. You can leverage the power of these new networks and reevaluate how to widen the value that you deliver to each including your customers if you are on top of these boundaries.

To be able to deliver innovative outcomes strengthened by better tools and updates equipment to comply with recognized needs, there is a need to develop new solutions, processes, services, and business models that are buoyant to your suppliers and customers.

The recurrence of these pattern constitutes the dynamism of these type of transformation. This is a never ending cycle that is developing constantly and if you are behind digital transformation or if you fall on the wrong side of it, you are on your way to extinction.