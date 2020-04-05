6 Lessons Learned:

.Benefits of Following a Low-Carb Diet

The low-carb diets have been subject to controversy over several decades and many people have been claiming that these diets make people suffer from heart disease because due to its high-fat content it raises the cholesterol in the body. Most dietary guidelines always recommend people to eat healthy foods like refined grains, vegetables, seafood, consume less sodium, trans fats, whole grains, fruits, low-fat dairy products, and added sugars. This comes with individuals taking into account various factors such as body stature, weight, metabolic functions, height and waistline which varies greatly from one person to another. If the individual suffers from obesity, lipid problems, diabetes, dietary disease or high blood pressure; the individual dietary is tailored in addressing those various problems they are suffering from and also the recommendations should always aim to meet those individual needs. This is not a very easy task because different people have different views when it comes to nutrition and diet issues and most people tend to do very well on maintaining balanced diet. Many individuals have overemphasized low-fat food as a major source of good health but it’s much doubted whether it is based on good scientific evidence. This low-fat diet Is preferably recommended to individuals who do better in on a low carbohydrate diet. However, low-carb diets have proven they’re worthy through most good scientific studies as healthier and more beneficial.

A low-carb diet is scientifically proven that it results in a reduction in insulin levels in the body. When there are high levels of insulin in the body it is associated with insulin resistance and this tends to be an independent risk factor for causing coronary heart disease. It is beneficial if the insulin levels are lowered and this is majorly done by restricting carbohydrates in the body. Restriction on carbohydrates has a great impact on reducing insulin resistance which is very common in individuals with metabolic syndrome and is also strongly related to abdominal lipid profile.

It is scientifically proven that low-carb diets lead to loss of weight which is very healthy though it varies from one individual to another. This variation depends on how they are aggressive in getting rid of the excess sugar, excess carbohydrates and excess water from the body. This leads to rapid weight loss in the first seven or fourteen days thereby resulting in reduced levels of glycated hemoglobin and also fasting glucose in the body of an individual. This is very important if the individual has diabetes or what is so called prediabetes which is common among people who have metabolic syndrome. This also leads to improvement in cholesterol in the body which is related to cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease in both men and women.

The low-carb diet is scientifically proven that it leads to improved blood pressure which is a strong known risk factor for stroke and heart disease. It is very important to lower blood pressure because it is a good step in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. Scientific studies show that low carbohydrate diets help in lowering the blood pressure in individuals who are obese or who are overweight.

