5 Uses For Resources

Why Lines of Credit Are Essential for Small Business Owners

Most people find it very hard to start up and run a small business as it is a lot of work. In order to succeed, one needs preparation as well as planning. Using all the resources that are available to you as a business owner is very important in order for your business to succeed. Some of the resources that will come in handy include investments and loans from relatives, friends or other investors. One can also get financing in form of lines of credit and loans from financial institutions such as banks that are important for starting up a small business. In other words, lines of credit refer to those finances that are offered to borrowers which allow them to withdraw up to a fixed amount. One should pay interest on the balance in form of monthly installments.

Since they allow borrowers to use their money to serve more than one purpose, lines of credit are very flexible unlike other terms of debt. One can use it to pay up suppliers as well as covering any expenses incurred in operating the business. One can use this money to cover cash flow gaps from operations which highly benefits an entrepreneur during the start-up stage. If at all borrowers don’t use the money they have borrowed effectively, they are liable to paying both the principle and interest payments as well. It is due to this reason that most banks and financial institutions ask for hard collateral in order to process these loans.

Brokerage accounts, equipment, liens on real estate and CD’s are examples of liquid collateral that are accepted by banks. Most banks prefer lines of credit that are secured by hard collateral since they are less risky. There are other ways however that banks can offer financing to borrowers while protecting their investment. A borrower can be able to access up to a certain amount with lines of credit as stated in their contract with the lender.

There are two kinds of lines of credit namely secured and unsecured. Secured lines of credit are those that borrowers back up by using assets such as a home, vehicle, boat or equipment. Secured lines of credit tend to have lower rates of interest as they are less risky for banks. Unsecured ones on the other hand are not backed by collateral hence have higher interest rates than secured lines of credit.

Those people who get lines of credit in order to open up a business get to benefit from a constant cash flow. Those people looking to open up a small business should apply for lines of credit in order to get cash to fund their short-term needs.

Source: http://start-up-booster.com/start-survival-avoid-cash-flow-crisis/